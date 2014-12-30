Dec 30 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The disappearance of AirAsia's Flight 8501 is
the third aviation disaster this year to strike a region where
air traffic has grown spectacularly to become the world's
biggest market, posing new challenges to safety regulators,
airlines and governments. (on.wsj.com/1EDtlHn)
* The Vermont Yankee nuclear plant ended more than four
decades of electricity production on Monday, moving to full
retirement amid growing competition from cheap natural gas from
the shale boom. (on.wsj.com/13G6BFm)
* Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is now officially the
world's most valuable tech startup, worth $46 billion-the
exclamation point on a year of extraordinary valuations. (on.wsj.com/1JYVp8d)
* Pension funds, endowments and wealthy individuals that
invest with private equity are finding it increasingly hard to
get into the most sought-after funds, according to data and
industry participants. (on.wsj.com/1twcIZn)
* New York-based Shake Shack Inc filed for an initial public
offering Monday, the latest dining chain seeking to capitalize
on healthy investor demand for companies that cater to
consumers. Shake Shack filed to raise as much as $100 million,
though that is a placeholder amount that could change. (on.wsj.com/1BklZCz)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)