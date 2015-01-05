Jan 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. officials are taking their first crack at writing
rules for payday loans, responding to concerns that the
short-term, high-rate debt can trap consumers in a cycle of
borrowing they can't afford. (on.wsj.com/1xvFkBJ)
* The downturn in energy prices has triggered debate over
whether Texas simply got lucky in recent years or whether it hit
on an economic playbook that other states could emulate. (on.wsj.com/14bQfVt)
* Firms ranging from JP Morgan Chase & Co to
Discover Financial Services Inc are expected to roll out
more than a half-billion new credit cards embedded with computer
chips that create a unique code for each transaction, making
counterfeiting much more difficult. However, the new cards don't
use some technology that could prevent fraud if a card is lost
or stolen. (on.wsj.com/1Iei9NS)
* Investors gave stock pickers a resounding vote of no
confidence in 2014, pouring $216 billion - a record inflow for
any mutual-fund firm - into Vanguard Group, the biggest provider
of index-tracking products, according to preliminary figures
from the mutual-fund group. (on.wsj.com/1wPbjYk)
* U.S. companies are adding employees at the fastest rate in
years. But those workers aren't filling up office buildings like
they used to. While the labor force finally has pushed past its
prerecession peak, readings on office-space usage have barely
budged. Companies' desire to cut costs has made many reluctant
to take additional space until absolutely necessary. (on.wsj.com/1rVTLyn)
* In an international mystery that has captivated Moscow's
investment community, the founder of Blackfield Capital, once
one of Russia's hottest hedge funds, is missing, allegedly along
with the firm's assets. (on.wsj.com/1xrQ0Sf)
* DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc is shaking up its
creative ranks after a series of disappointments at the box
office. The company's chief creative officer, Bill Damaschke, is
stepping down, and veteran producers Bonnie Arnold and Mireille
Soria will take over as co-presidents of feature animation, the
entertainment studio announced Sunday. (on.wsj.com/1tJr210)
* General Motors Co will soon offer retailers another
way to reach customers more directly while they are behind the
wheel. The Detroit auto giant, which offers high-speed Wi-Fi in
its vehicles, is introducing a new in-car service this year
allowing drivers to get coupons from local retailers and make
hotel reservations while driving down the road. (on.wsj.com/1Dn2zhV)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)