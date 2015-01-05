Jan 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. officials are taking their first crack at writing rules for payday loans, responding to concerns that the short-term, high-rate debt can trap consumers in a cycle of borrowing they can't afford. (on.wsj.com/1xvFkBJ)

* The downturn in energy prices has triggered debate over whether Texas simply got lucky in recent years or whether it hit on an economic playbook that other states could emulate. (on.wsj.com/14bQfVt)

* Firms ranging from JP Morgan Chase & Co to Discover Financial Services Inc are expected to roll out more than a half-billion new credit cards embedded with computer chips that create a unique code for each transaction, making counterfeiting much more difficult. However, the new cards don't use some technology that could prevent fraud if a card is lost or stolen. (on.wsj.com/1Iei9NS)

* Investors gave stock pickers a resounding vote of no confidence in 2014, pouring $216 billion - a record inflow for any mutual-fund firm - into Vanguard Group, the biggest provider of index-tracking products, according to preliminary figures from the mutual-fund group. (on.wsj.com/1wPbjYk)

* U.S. companies are adding employees at the fastest rate in years. But those workers aren't filling up office buildings like they used to. While the labor force finally has pushed past its prerecession peak, readings on office-space usage have barely budged. Companies' desire to cut costs has made many reluctant to take additional space until absolutely necessary. (on.wsj.com/1rVTLyn)

* In an international mystery that has captivated Moscow's investment community, the founder of Blackfield Capital, once one of Russia's hottest hedge funds, is missing, allegedly along with the firm's assets. (on.wsj.com/1xrQ0Sf)

* DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc is shaking up its creative ranks after a series of disappointments at the box office. The company's chief creative officer, Bill Damaschke, is stepping down, and veteran producers Bonnie Arnold and Mireille Soria will take over as co-presidents of feature animation, the entertainment studio announced Sunday. (on.wsj.com/1tJr210)

* General Motors Co will soon offer retailers another way to reach customers more directly while they are behind the wheel. The Detroit auto giant, which offers high-speed Wi-Fi in its vehicles, is introducing a new in-car service this year allowing drivers to get coupons from local retailers and make hotel reservations while driving down the road. (on.wsj.com/1Dn2zhV)

(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)