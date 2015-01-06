Jan 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Stock markets around the globe tumbled as oil briefly fell
below $50 a barrel and fresh worries arose about Europe's
economy, fueling fears of deflation. (on.wsj.com/1wgNIAN)
* Despite a bad bet on Caesars Entertainment Corp,
Apollo Global Management may avoid losing all of its
chips. Through a series of financial maneuvers, Apollo has
positioned itself to salvage some of the $1.7 billion it
invested in Caesars. The restructuring hinges on the bankruptcy
of Caesars's largest unit, which could come as soon as
mid-January, and transfers of the unit's best assets that have
infuriated creditors. (on.wsj.com/1BCpmVG)
* Morgan Stanley fired one of its financial advisers
after it accused him of stealing account data on about 350,000
clients and posting some of that information online. (on.wsj.com/1Bscxzl)
* Dissent is brewing in the pilot ranks of NetJets Inc
, the company owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway. Labor unrest is unusual for a Berkshire
company and this particular fight is turning nasty. (on.wsj.com/1xMDbQZ)
* Facebook Inc said it had acquired Wit.ai, a
voice-recognition startup that claims to "turn speech into
actionable data," a move that could give the social network more
information for targeted advertisements. (on.wsj.com/1vWJVaW)
* Financial news network CNBC will no longer rely on TV
ratings specialist Nielsen to measure its daytime
audience, beginning later this year. Instead, it has retained
marketing and research firm Cogent Reports for the task. (on.wsj.com/1BCqLLW)
* Sony Corp Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai
made his first public comments Monday on the recent hacking
attack on its movie division, thanking employees and partners
for support that made the movie, the Interview, available to
public audiences. (on.wsj.com/1wR5UA3)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)