* Armed men stormed the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical magazine targeted in the past for its cartoons on Islam, leaving 12 people dead. Three suspects, all Frenchmen, were identified. One turned himself in to police; the two others remain at large. (on.wsj.com/1DzUMNV)

* Federal Reserve officials, worried about weak growth overseas, are endorsing new measures by foreign officials - most notably at the European Central Bank - to stimulate their economies. (on.wsj.com/1zVI9ci)

* A majority of the money raised in recent months by Bill Gross for new employer Janus Capital Group Inc came from the small Southern California brokerage office where one of his personal financial advisers works. (on.wsj.com/1HQrDQY)

* Standard Chartered Plc plans to shut its stock-trading and underwriting business, resulting in the loss of about 200 jobs, and it will shed another 2,000 retail banking jobs this year. (on.wsj.com/1HRc8sa)

* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said profits likely declined for the fifth-straight quarter in the last three months of 2014, though strong sales of its premium Galaxy Note 4 smartphone-tablet hybrid helped limit the pain. (on.wsj.com/1BBTGlg)