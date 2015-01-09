Jan 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* One of the French-born brothers who allegedly stormed the newsroom of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in the deadly rampage that left 12 dead is believed by U.S. and French intelligence to have received weapons training from an al Qaeda offshoot in Yemen, U.S. officials said. (on.wsj.com/1BGHmjG)

* Europe's ascendant anti-immigration and nationalist movements tried to capitalize on a deadly attack in Paris this week to trumpet a theme they have pressed for years, but rarely before with this much urgency: a loss of cultural identity. (on.wsj.com/1BNo8a1)

* Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund launched a proxy fight against DuPont to add four directors to the board, setting up one of the biggest board battles ever initiated by an activist investor. (on.wsj.com/1xKCvNh)

* The chairman of Janus Capital Group said he didn't know that a single California brokerage office that handles money for Bill Gross accounted for a vast majority of the cash in Gross's new mutual fund at the company. (on.wsj.com/1IxjxLE)

* The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's failure to examine J.P. Morgan Chase's investment unit ahead of the bank's 2012 "London Whale" trading debacle stemmed from turf battles with other regulators, an overreliance on J.P. Morgan's solid reputation and financial crisis-related distractions. (on.wsj.com/1BSxD8e)

* Macy's is thinking about starting an off-price business for its namesake brand, a reminder that Americans remain value-conscious even though the recent holiday-sales season is on track to be the strongest in three years. (on.wsj.com/1DrArgy)

* Starbucks Corp's Chief Operating Officer Troy Alstead will take an indefinite leave of absence, the company said on Thursday, a year after he was promoted to be the coffee chain's second in command. Alstead's last day in his current role will be March 1, the company said. Starbucks didn't say when his leave would end. (on.wsj.com/1DED7EN) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)