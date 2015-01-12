Jan 12 The following are the top stories in the
* France, joined by world leaders, mounted its largest-ever
demonstration on Sunday in a defiant display of unity against
terrorist attacks. (on.wsj.com/1IDBtUP)
* Tesla Motors is on a collision course with the
auto industry's giants like never before, but the CEO has no
plans to stop cursing or obsessing about the tiniest design
details. (on.wsj.com/1w9mxXU)
* A cardiac-biomarker laboratory under federal investigation
cut ties with its sales-and-marketing contractor, ending a joint
enterprise that has collected hundreds of millions of dollars
from Medicare. (on.wsj.com/1tYLMlv)
* Huge levels of output have helped drive commodity prices
down, and many analysts believe they will stay low: Large
stockpiles remain. The slump has been devastating for some
producers and companies that depend on them. (on.wsj.com/1C69tHr)
* After years of fighting for more trading to come back onto
stock exchanges, Nasdaq OMX has approached several of
the biggest banks with a proposal to take over the operation of
their "dark pools." (on.wsj.com/1FJ6DOv)
* General Motors Co plans to use its GM Financial
lending arm as the exclusive provider of subsidized leases in
the United States, a move that could help boost earnings while
significantly increasing the Detroit auto giant's exposure to
auto loans. (on.wsj.com/14N4zUU)
* Merck & Co has accelerated its plans to submit new
drugs for hepatitis C and lung cancer for regulatory approval,
in a bid to close the gap with competitors in two lucrative
segments. (on.wsj.com/1B8p4YM)
