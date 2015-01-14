Jan 14 The following are the top stories in the
* White House adviser John Podesta will take on a senior
advisory role in Hillary Clinton's emerging presidential bid
after he leaves the administration in February - another sign
that Clinton will launch a 2016 campaign. (on.wsj.com/1IsWt2k)
* A surge of oil from outside of the Middle East flooded
global energy markets. The worldwide thirst for crude did not
keep up. OPEC stood by as prices fell and then fell more.
Welcome to the world of oil in 2015 - a repeat in surprising
ways of the story 30 years ago. (on.wsj.com/1IuEbhk)
* For years, the United States has ceded more and more of
its manufacturing to low-cost corners of the global economy.
Some companies now want to come home. (on.wsj.com/1FTrbDZ)
* The man who last week murdered four Jewish hostages in a
kosher grocery and shot down a police officer nursed deep
resentment against French law enforcement. (on.wsj.com/1z9NDoP)
* The World Bank cut its outlook for global growth Tuesday,
saying a strengthening U.S. economy and plummeting oil prices
will not be enough to offset deepening trouble in the eurozone
and emerging markets. (on.wsj.com/1IJ3xX2)
* MetLife Inc is challenging the federal
government's decision to subject the insurer to stricter
oversight, setting up the biggest test yet for regulators
responsible for protecting the U.S. financial system from
another crisis. (on.wsj.com/1AZqlTf)
* The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday adopted a
borrower-friendly interpretation of a federal law that gives
consumers the right in some circumstances to unwind certain
mortgage loans. (on.wsj.com/1swJxou)
* Adidas AG plans to sharply ramp up endorsement
deals with U.S. pro football and baseball players in the next
few years, as the German sportswear maker tries to gain traction
in the American market. (on.wsj.com/1yafvZZ)
* Caesars Entertainment Corp largest unit is
preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as Thursday.
(on.wsj.com/1C5gYhC)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Wednesday it
had bought a controlling stake in a Chinese Internet marketing
firm AdChina, in a move aimed at expanding its advertising
business. (on.wsj.com/1BZm413)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)