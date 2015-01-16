Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Switzerland's central bank triggered turmoil in bond and currency markets after it unexpectedly scrapped a cap on the franc-euro rate, underscoring growing concerns about global economic prospects. (on.wsj.com/1E6lgqA)

* More than five years into the economic recovery, the U.S. biggest banks are still on the outside looking in, as their fortunes grow increasingly disconnected from the rest of the country's. (on.wsj.com/1C6xBLV)

* After the Paris attacks, Europe's establishment politicians are rushing to reassure constituents, while anti-immigrant parties stand to gain ground. (on.wsj.com/14GBWrS)

* Belgian police killed two people in a firefight, disrupting what authorities called an imminent terrorist plot that included people who had returned from Syria, possibly fighting with Islamist extremists there. (on.wsj.com/1AWH9aX)

* Schlumberger Ltd cut 9,000 workers with profit falling sharply as oversupply and tepid demand drove oil prices down along with exploration spending. (on.wsj.com/1yiHqXL)

* Target Corp is shutting down its money-losing foray into Canada, wiping out billions of dollars in investment to focus on the more pressing task of reviving its sluggish U.S. business. (on.wsj.com/1x5Cakj)

* BlackRock Inc said investors poured a record amount of new money into the firm last year partly because of turmoil at rival Pacific Investment Management Co. (on.wsj.com/1IFGtKA)

* Dish Network Corp has reached a new distribution agreement with Fox News and is putting the channel back on its satellite-TV service after a three-week dispute. (on.wsj.com/14GCoGF)

* Apple Inc, Google Inc, Intel Corp and Adobe Systems Inc have agreed to pay 64,000 current and former workers $415 million to settle a class-action lawsuit. (on.wsj.com/1u7YFtv)

* BP Plc faces a maximum $13.7 billion in fines for the oil that gushed into the Gulf of Mexico in the Deepwater Horizon disaster, after a federal judge ruled the company is liable for just over 3 million barrels of spilled crude. (on.wsj.com/1sFgYFj)

* Viacom Inc on Thursday extended Chief Executive Philippe Dauman's contract by two years, signaling the board's continued confidence in his leadership even as the media giant faces sharp ratings declines at its cable networks and troubles with some of its smallest distributors. (on.wsj.com/1xv7yrv)

* Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc has agreed to sell its U.S. license rights to the painkiller Nucynta to DepoMed Inc for $1.05 billion. (on.wsj.com/1yq1vII) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)