* Amid growing pressure from congressional Republicans, the Federal Trade Commission is revising procedures for challenging mergers it believes are anticompetitive, a move that could factor into its pending case against the deal that would combine Sysco Corp and US Foods Inc. (on.wsj.com/1NYJMQL)

* Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a "real danger" he would lose his job in Tuesday's election and pleaded with conservative voters to shore up his campaign, blaming a foreign conspiracy for boosting his rivals' prospects. (on.wsj.com/1BKpN34)

* The congressional Medicare Payment Advisory Commission called for changes to discourage long-term hospitals from timing patients' discharges to financial incentives. (on.wsj.com/1wOtVyB)

* The euro's plunge has given a much-needed lift to hedge funds that have been repeatedly frustrated by the world's central banks. (on.wsj.com/1BIkzn0)

* Older adults are abusing drugs, getting arrested for drug offenses and dying from drug overdoses at increasingly higher rates. These surges have come as the 76 million baby boomers, who as youths used drugs at the highest rates of any generation, reach late middle age. (on.wsj.com/1wOtG6K)

* Many states and cities are facing pushback from workers as they seek cutbacks on pension entitlements to existing employees. But Memphis is particularly notable because workers have moved beyond rhetoric and into action. (on.wsj.com/1BIkG24)

* Blackstone Group LP has struck a deal to purchase the Willis Tower in Chicago for $1.3 billion in what would be the highest price ever paid for a U.S. office tower outside of New York, according to executives of the private-equity firm. (on.wsj.com/1EiyY8a)

* Researchers reported the first evidence that a new class of drugs known to dramatically lower cholesterol may also reduce risk of heart attacks, strokes and other serious consequences of cardiovascular disease. (on.wsj.com/1MEy9L7)

* Wal-Mart has struck a deal to be the exclusive carrier of a new, premium-priced laundry-soap brand in the United States and it has stacked the brand, Persil, on store shelves right next to the reigning champion of high-end laundry detergent: Tide. (on.wsj.com/1ClF9xa) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)