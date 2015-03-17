BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Apple Inc is in talks with programmers to offer a slimmed-down bundle of TV networks this fall, anchored by broadcasters such as ABC, CBS and Fox. (on.wsj.com/1GOgcrv)
* Mayor Rahm Emanuel describes a city on the mend, while challenger Jesus "Chuy" Garcia sees one in free fall as the two met Monday for the first of three debates in a mayoral runoff where the tone is sharpening. (on.wsj.com/1EXsTDn)
* Iran, the United States and its allies are pushing ahead with talks over a nuclear deal that would change many things-perhaps none faster than the price of oil. (on.wsj.com/1AP2u3k)
* A dispute between a bank and a client over advice ended in a settlement Monday that included an unusual payment: more advice. Credit Suisse Group agreed to pay Freeport-McMoRan $10 million and provide $6.25 million in future advisory work for free. (on.wsj.com/1HWzbS8)
* Some big U.S. companies are poised to hand activist investors the keys to their boardrooms following intense shareholder pressure and a regulatory shift that disrupted firms' ability to block investor initiatives. (on.wsj.com/19u6JM3)
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals raised its price for Salix Pharmaceuticals by about a billion dollars in a new deal that knocked out rival bidder Endo International . (on.wsj.com/1DuXs2E)
* Holcim Ltd has rejected the terms of a proposed $44 billion merger with Lafarge, casting doubt over the creation of a global construction-materials behemoth. (on.wsj.com/1BOPbER) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.