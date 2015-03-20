March 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Officials at the Federal Trade Commission concluded in 2012 that Google Inc used anticompetitive tactics and abused its monopoly power in ways that harmed internet users and rivals, a far harsher analysis of Google's business than was previously known. (on.wsj.com/1GvxMRq)

* The Clinton Foundation swore off donations from foreign governments when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state. That did not stop the foundation from raising millions of dollars from foreigners with connections to their home governments, a review of foundation disclosures shows. (on.wsj.com/1GxuOvN)

* Tesla Motors Inc is positioning itself as a software company, as well as an automaker, committing to a series of upgrades for its Model S electric cars that it will start delivering to owners via the Internet within the next 10 days. (on.wsj.com/1EwGfRR)

* Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reversed himself for the second time in a week on support for a Palestinian state and said he would back it under the right conditions, a turnaround that the U.S. and Palestinians dismissed as unconvincing. (on.wsj.com/1AMAD4s)

* A long-running corruption investigation into whether BSG Resources Ltd paid bribes to secure mining rights in Guinea could yield up to a half-dozen indictments in the United States, according to people familiar with the matter. In a briefing last month, U.S. prosecutors told Guinean government officials that senior executives at BSG were among some of the people who could be indicted. (on.wsj.com/1FMseUf)