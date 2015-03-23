March 23 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Tenet Healthcare Corp is nearing a deal to buy
United Surgical Partners International Inc as a
number of hospital networks seek mergers amid sweeping changes
in the U.S. healthcare system. (on.wsj.com/1LM0jsA)
* China National Chemical Corp and other
investors are making a bid for Pirelli & C SpA that
could value the Italian tire maker at around $7.7 billion - one
of the largest overseas acquisitions by a Chinese state firm in
recent years. (on.wsj.com/1FQFzuJ)
* RadioShack Corp's fate hangs in the balance
Monday when a bankruptcy auction kicks off, pitting companies
that want to liquidate the electronic retailer's remaining
assets against a hedge fund that has pledged to keep about half
the chain's stores open. (on.wsj.com/1LMhaM3)
* In an escalation of its fight with a group of large
mortgage investors, Ocwen Financial Corp issued a
lengthy rebuttal of claims that the company was responsible for
poor mortgage-servicing practices. (on.wsj.com/1N4hMYL)
* Fortescue Metals Group's Chief Executive Nev
Power said Monday the iron-ore miner was under no time pressure
to secure a refinancing of its debt, a week after it had to
scrap plans for a $2.5 billion bond issue. (on.wsj.com/1GJmPM9)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)