* Banks are shuffling big chunks of their securities
portfolios around the balance sheet to shield capital levels
from rising interest rates.
* Total SA is pushing ahead with a $27 billion
natural-gas project in the Russian Arctic, but it will seek a
big chunk of the financing - as much as $15 billion worth -
through Chinese banks in local currency and euros.
* A U.S. activist fund is raising pressure on Vivendi SA
to boost shareholder returns and clarify its strategy
ahead of next month's annual meeting, highlighting a growing
malaise among minority shareholders over where group Chairman
Vincent Bollore is driving the media conglomerate.
* U.S. regulators added three foreign-owned banks, BNP
Paribas SA, HSBC Holdings PLC and Royal Bank
of Scotland, to the list of big financial firms that
haven't shown they can collapse without causing broader economic
damage.
* Ocwen Financial Corp disclosed late Monday after
the market closed that it had been threatened with a possible
delisting by the New York Stock Exchange for failing to file its
2014 annual financial statement on time, and that it wasn't
certain when it would file the required statements.
