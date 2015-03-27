March 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google's incoming CFO, Ruth Porat, will receive a $5 million signing bonus plus $65 million worth of restricted stock, making her one of the highest paid CFOs. (on.wsj.com/192Cif1)

* Toyota broke a two-year silence on a revamped manufacturing process - built on sharing components among vehicles - that it says will produce half its vehicles by 2020 and slash costs. (on.wsj.com/1Bw7kUl)

* Pemex has landed its first major investment since an energy overhaul opened the sector to private players. BlackRock and First Reserve will put up about $900 million for a 45 percent stake in a pipeline project. (on.wsj.com/1D4b1Xn)

* Hewlett-Packard Co is nearing a deal to sell control of its data-networking business in China to Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1M8EnYV)

* Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said that it appointed Luciano Coutinho, head of the country's development bank, as its new chairman. (on.wsj.com/1Ng1Moe)

* German auto maker Mercedes-Benz says its coming offering will appeal to existing pickup owners looking for greater luxury and comfort than now available from midsize pickups from Toyota, General Motors and others. (on.wsj.com/1IBORdD)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)