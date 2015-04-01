April 1 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Charter Communications Inc. agreed to acquire
Bright House Networks LLC, a closely held cable operator with
two million customers, for $10.4 billion in cash and stock, the
companies announced on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1yyhS3W)
* Comcast Corp said on Tuesday that it would
commit $4 billion and be the sole outside investor for 10 years
in a $4.1 billion investment company it is creating in
partnership with its chief financial officer, Michael Angelakis,
to hunt for growth at home and abroad as the U.S. cable market
matures.(on.wsj.com/1yyiAOP)
* Real-estate investment trust Macerich Co. has
rejected a proposal from rival Simon Property Group Inc.
to acquire it for $95.50 per share, saying that the proposal
undervalues the company. (on.wsj.com/1yymyqL)
* Google Inc. is giving its mobile-focused
research group, Advanced Technology and Projects, more funding
and a new building, and will unveil new projects at Google's
developer conference in May, executives say. (on.wsj.com/1yymVkZ)
* Harman International Inc., a maker of in-car
multimedia systems, is buying the auto-related operation of Bang
& Olufsen A/S for 145 million euros ($156.37 million),
giving the Stamford, Connecticut, company a dominant position in
the car sound-system business. (on.wsj.com/1yynfQM)
($1 = 0.9273 euros)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)