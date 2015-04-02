April 2 The following are the top stories in the
* Europe's competition regulator is preparing to move
against Google Inc. in the next few weeks, a person
familiar with the matter said Wednesday, setting the stage for
charges against the U.S. Internet-search giant in a
five-year-old investigation that has stalled three times and
sparked a political firestorm. (on.wsj.com/1DxOGAh)
* McDonald's Corp plans to raise wages by more than
10 percent for workers at U.S. restaurants it operates - fresh
evidence of the rising wage pressure in the American labor
market. (on.wsj.com/1DxOW2d)
* Federal prosecutors have begun to look at a presentation
organized by investor William Ackman on Herbalife's
operations in China, as part of a probe into potential market
manipulation of the company's stock, according to people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1DxPB3C)
* After a brush with liquidation last week, a reincarnated
version of the RadioShack electronics chain will debut later in
April under the ownership of hedge fund Standard General LP with
an assist from Sprint Corp. (on.wsj.com/1DxQ5GO)
* The U.S. commodities regulator sued giant food companies
Kraft Foods Group Inc and Mondelez Global LLC over
alleged manipulation of wheat prices in 2011, marking a fresh
crackdown on how companies outside the financial industry use
derivatives markets. (on.wsj.com/1DxQR6G)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission announced a
settlement Wednesday with KBR Inc over allegations it
used employment agreements that could have muzzled
whistleblowers, a move that marks the agency's first-ever
enforcement action of this kind. (on.wsj.com/1DxQKYR)
