* Iran and six world powers have agreed on parameters of a
deal meant to block Tehran from developing nuclear weapons in
exchange for the lifting of tough Western sanctions. (on.wsj.com/1BWx9wQ)
* Israelis across the political spectrum say they oppose an
agreement they see upending the Middle East's fragile balance of
power. (on.wsj.com/1ChrCjm)
* A jury ordered Chrysler to pay $150 million to the family
of a 4-year-old Georgia boy killed when the 1999 Jeep Cherokee
he was in burst into flames during a rear-end collision in a
case that put a spotlight on the safety of older vehicles. (on.wsj.com/1FnOeDA)
* Venture-capital firms, such as Andreessen Horowitz, are
taking advantage of soaring values for tech startups by creating
impromptu funds that take a direct stake in a single startup. (on.wsj.com/1FnOeDA)
* The FTC is considering possible settlement terms to allow
Reynolds American to proceed with its $25 billion
acquisition of rival tobacco company Lorillard, people
familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1BWzhF8)
* Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Brazil's biggest
company by revenue, has lost its investment-grade bond rating
from Moody's Investors Service and is in danger of being
downgraded by other rating firms as it grapples with the
financial fallout from a corruption scandal. (on.wsj.com/1GmgS9w)
