* President Barack Obama's bet on a diplomatic agreement to deter Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon faces an immediate test at home, where he must overcome the politics of skeptical Republicans as well as some Democrats in Congress. (on.wsj.com/1C8U7jD)

* Ellen Pao became a point person at the center of the gender debate after suing Kleiner Perkins for sexual discrimination. Although she lost the trial, she says in an interview that the conversation about women in Silicon Valley must continue. (on.wsj.com/1xUFt3V)

* Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, as he readies a presidential run, has the tricky task of presenting a political profile distinct from his father's without jeopardizing the support of Ron Paul voters. (on.wsj.com/1D9QheX)

* Some of the U.S.'s biggest proprietary traders and investors are testing the waters for a bigger move into bitcoin, giving a potential boost to the fledgling virtual-currency industry. (on.wsj.com/1a80UDJ)

* A six-month moratorium on merger talks between miners Glencore Plc and Rio Tinto Plc ends Tuesday, and the divergence between prices for copper and iron-ore are giving deal supporters fresh hope. (on.wsj.com/1IBQhEy)

* Many subscribers to Dish Network's nascent online video service Sling TV saw error messages Saturday night as they tried to stream the Final Four semifinal games of the men's college basketball tournament. (on.wsj.com/1Fex6h7)

* Sharp Corp, the troubled Japanese electronics provider, is moving to spin off part of its panel-making unit and plans to ask a government-supported investment fund for help. (on.wsj.com/1DDhoRS)

* Fiat Chrysler could face new legal headaches after years of work by the auto maker to ease concerns about fiery rear-end Jeep crashes ran headlong into a jury awarding big damages. (on.wsj.com/1Jdbsxw)

* Tesla Motors Inc said it delivered 10,030 vehicles in the first quarter, indicating the company's quarterly sales growth continues at a slow but steady pace. (on.wsj.com/1yKlK23)

* Discovery Communications Inc's David Zaslav received $156.1 million in compensation in 2014, making the chief executive one of the most generously paid in corporate America. (on.wsj.com/1c0i4o3)