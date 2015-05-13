May 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. military is considering using aircraft and Navy ships to directly contest Chinese territorial claims to a chain of rapidly expanding artificial islands, U.S. officials said. (on.wsj.com/1K5772G)

* North Korea's defense minister has been executed by anti-aircraft fire for disloyalty and showing disrespect to dictator Kim Jong Un, senior officials from Seoul's National Intelligence Service told South Korean lawmakers in a closed hearing Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1RC3RxU)

* The two large earthquakes that struck Nepal on Tuesday were likely part of a chain reaction triggered by the magnitude-7.8 temblor that ravaged the country April 25, according to seismologists. (on.wsj.com/1L0Vpnz)

* General Electric is putting its Japanese commercial finance operation up for sale, shedding a key piece of its unit GE Capital's Asia operations. (on.wsj.com/1Hg9G14)

* Verizon is spending $4.4 billion on AOL Inc , a loose confederation of advertising-technology businesses, random "content" plays, and a money-leaking adventure called the Huffington Post. This puts Verizon in a number of intriguing, if conflicted, new positions. It will have to be neutral arbiter in these advertising businesses, but also have to nurture and develop its offerings of online video and content. (on.wsj.com/1HbEsFB)

* Samsung unveiled a set of technologies to add computing power to many kinds of everyday devices, such as fitness trackers, media storage gadgets, security cameras and drones. (on.wsj.com/1cQye41)

* Economic growth may be set to slow in the United States, although the eurozone remains on course for a pickup, according to leading indicators released by the OECD. (on.wsj.com/1FaTSug) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)