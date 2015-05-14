May 14 Following are the top stories in the Wall
* An Amtrak train involved in a fatal crash in Philadelphia
was traveling at more than 100 miles an hour, twice the speed
limit, as it entered a sharp curve where it derailed Tuesday
night, federal officials said Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1G6BjYR)
* The U.S. House of Representatives approved a measure
Wednesday to curb the National Security Agency's ability to
collect the telephone records of millions of Americans,
intensifying a showdown with Senate Republican leaders who
oppose the limitations. (on.wsj.com/1PkCbiE)
* President Barack Obama kicked off two days of talks aimed
at reassuring Arab leaders who are skeptical of his diplomatic
outreach to Iran, but his task has grown more difficult in
recent days, in part because the White House has been describing
its goals with Tehran in loftier terms. (on.wsj.com/1H4sbQJ)
* DuPont Co repelled a push by Nelson Peltz and his
firm to join its board. In a close vote Wednesday, DuPont
shareholders re-elected all of the company's sitting directors,
rejecting Peltz's contention that his firm, Trian Fund
Management LP, needed to be on the board to juice profits at the
212-year-old producer of Kevlar fibers and Pioneer corn seeds.
(on.wsj.com/1e2Demm)
* Adding an experimental drug co-developed by Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co and AbbVie Inc to an older treatment
for a type of blood cancer delayed disease progression by an
average of four and a half months in patients in a new clinical
trial, researchers from the American Society of Clinical
Oncology said on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1H4wVpr)
