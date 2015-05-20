May 20 Following are the top stories in the Wall
Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
* When Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, her staff
scrutinized politically sensitive documents requested under
public-records law and sometimes blocked their release,
according to people with direct knowledge of the activities. (on.wsj.com/1EWyg09)
* United Technologies Corp is talking to potential
buyers for its Sikorsky Aircraft business, people familiar with
the matter said, raising the prospect that a spinoff of the
maker of Black Hawk helicopters could turn into a sale. (on.wsj.com/1AkEtr8)
* Criminals are stealing card data from U.S. automated
teller machines at the highest rate in two decades, preying on
ATMs while merchants crack down on fraud at the checkout
counter. (on.wsj.com/1R1X8w5)
* European telecom company Altice SA is in
advanced talks to acquire U.S. cable company Suddenlink
Communications Inc. Separately, Altice is also
eyeing Time Warner Cable Inc. (on.wsj.com/1cNPsym)
* In the largest automotive recall in U.S. history, car
makers will fix faulty air bags in nearly 34 million vehicles
after Japanese parts supplier Takata Corp bowed to
pressure from regulators on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1BaTFlO)
* Airbnb Inc is signaling an expansion into the professional
vacation-rental business as tighter local government controls
from Santa Monica, California, to New York threaten the
home-sharing site's growth in urban areas. (on.wsj.com/1R0VieU)
