* Charter Communications is close to a deal for
Time Warner Cable that would give cable-mogul John
Malone the prize he has been chasing. (on.wsj.com/1FbzbuM)
* A Securities and Exchange Commission program, set up under
a 2010 law, offers financial rewards for information on
wrongdoing. Many tipsters have found it tough to collect,
however. (on.wsj.com/1LDEpnx)
* The U.S. Justice Department has reached a tentative
settlement with the Cleveland police on a probe into patterns
and practices of policing, according to a person familiar with
the matter. (on.wsj.com/1HH77p0)
* Jony Ive, the man responsible for many of Apple Inc's
breakthrough designs, is now the company's chief design
officer. (on.wsj.com/1HHDfpE)
* Subsidies that made insurance plans affordable face a
crucial test with decision expected in June. The court is
expected by the end of June to rule on a lawsuit seeking to
invalidate subsidies to more than 7.5 million people who bought
plans on the federal exchange. (on.wsj.com/1Q7HA7Q)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)