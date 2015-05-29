May 29 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The New York Stock Exchange is preparing a new plan to
make it easier to buy or sell thinly traded stocks, to counter
slow midday trading and uneven liquidity. (on.wsj.com/1LPhaq5)
* Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert was indicted by a
federal grand jury on charges related to bank withdrawals of
large sums of money that he allegedly paid to keep someone quiet
about his "prior misconduct." (on.wsj.com/1FGdsxo)
* Avago Technologies Ltd CEO Hock Tan, a media-shy
financial whiz now mounting the largest takeover in high-tech
history, is stepping into the limelight with a $37 billion
cash-and-stock deal to buy chip maker Broadcom Corp. (on.wsj.com/1SFF5gR)
* China's stock market and more favorable domestic
regulations are driving tech firms to plan to list shares in
China instead of the United States. (on.wsj.com/1FGIYeK)
* Amazon.com Inc is preparing to broadly expand its
fledgling lineup of private-label brands to include grocery
items such as milk, cereal, and baby food, as well as household
cleaners. (on.wsj.com/1QdHFH9)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)