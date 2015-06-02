June 2 The following are the top stories in the
* The Obama administration published more information Monday
about hefty premium increases for 2016 sought by large insurers
selling plans under the Affordable Care Act. (on.wsj.com/1I7AoGL)
* A passenger ship carrying 458 people, many of them elderly
tourists, sank in China's Yangtze River on Monday night amid
strong winds, with state media reporting at least one dead and
only 10 rescued so far. (on.wsj.com/1K5zWLy)
* Plants in China keep producing as growth falls, fueling
deflationary pressure world-wide and posing challenges for
policy makers and corporate executives alike. (on.wsj.com/1BFfMRr)
* U.S. law-enforcement officials say they believe FIFA
Secretary General Jerome Valcke authorized transfer of $10
million that allegedly was meant to secure South Africa's
hosting rights to the 2008 World Cup. (on.wsj.com/1QligLA)
* Intel Corp Chief Executive Brian Krzanich's deal
for Altera is a brash step after mostly incremental
changes in his first two years atop the chip giant as he
accelerates its shift from the personal computer market. (on.wsj.com/1ER7hCT)
* The Supreme Court said a Muslim woman who applied to work
at Abercrombie & Fitch can raise discrimination claims
without proving the firm avoided hiring her because she wore a
head scarf for religious reasons. (on.wsj.com/1I1Obl8)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)