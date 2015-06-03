June 3 The following are the top stories in the
* A long-running congressional battle over privacy and
surveillance ended when the Senate voted to curb the collection
of Americans' phone records, the first significant retrenchment
of government spying powers since the 9/11 attacks. (on.wsj.com/1EUnCqs)
* The fate of hundreds of people aboard a stricken Chinese
tour ship remained uncertain more than a day after it capsized,
as the government put a stranglehold on information. (on.wsj.com/1EUnAPg)
* FIFA's structure and the lack of clear candidates suggests
it may take months to find a successor for Sepp Blatter after he
resigned. (on.wsj.com/1cwAgVW)
* More than 50 credit unions have been identified in a
confidential report from the Treasury Department's Financial
Crimes Enforcement Network that cited their increased
vulnerability to potential money laundering. (on.wsj.com/1FrNevl)
* With about 100 days remaining on a four-year labor pact,
local United Auto Workers units are drawing up strike plans to
prepare for potentially contentious negotiations with Detroit
auto makers. (on.wsj.com/1JoJu3I)
* Disney is developing a line of wearable,
Internet-connected toys that it hopes will draw kids into a new
technological ecosystem. (on.wsj.com/1eO8pCl)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)