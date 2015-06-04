UPDATE 1-Nokia says controls 88 pct of all Comptel shares, continues offer
March 30 Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Thursday announced preliminary results of its tender offer for Finnish telecom software company Comptel .
June 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dish Network Corp is in talks to merge with T-Mobile US Inc, people familiar with the matter said.(on.wsj.com/1KaQWjw)
* FIFA President Sepp Blatter is officially a lame duck, but his protracted transition out of office has sparked uncertainty over what changes the rest of his term will actually bring.(on.wsj.com/1H2pCmB)
* The U.S. hedge-fund manager Elliott Associates LP has bought a 7.12 percent stake in Samsung C&T Corp, saying a proposed takeover of the company by Samsung Group was not in the best interests of Samsung C&T shareholders. (on.wsj.com/1SXnfGn)
* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' gathering in Vienna amounts to a counseling session of sorts between global oil companies and the cartel, but no one expects the good times to return soon. (on.wsj.com/1EVr5VQ)
* The Connecticut Legislature approved a $40.29 billion, two-year budget late Wednesday that raises taxes on businesses and the state's wealthiest residents, despite objections from Republicans and some of Connecticut's biggest employers. (on.wsj.com/1BLjdWJ)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
* Softbank to sell Electric Imp's IoT development kits to accelerate IoT product development in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: