* Calpers, the largest U.S. public pension fund, intends to
sever ties with roughly half of the firms handling its money,
one of the most aggressive industry moves yet to reduce fees
paid to Wall Street investment managers. (on.wsj.com/1dpHnjM)
* The decades-old argument that trade agreements boost both
exports and jobs at home is losing its political punch, even in
some of the United States' most export-heavy regions. (on.wsj.com/1JBzaFB)
* The embattled co-chief executives of Deutsche Bank
have announced their resignations, an abrupt move at
one of the world's largest banks. They will be replaced by a
former UBS finance chief. (on.wsj.com/1KURNWU)
* American media companies, including DirecTV and
21st Century Fox, have had business relationships with
the sports-marketing firms at the center of the corruption
scandal that has rocked international soccer. (on.wsj.com/1HVjwAq)
* Turkey's Islamist-rooted government lost its majority in
national elections after 13 years in power, dealing a blow to
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's push to consolidate power. (on.wsj.com/1RWh04k)
* Agribusiness giant Monsanto's pursuit of rival
Syngenta is sowing fears in the U.S. Farm Belt that
another round of industry consolidation will eliminate a top
competitor and boost prices for seeds and pesticides. (on.wsj.com/1AZQT88)
* General Electric Co is nearing an agreement to sell
its private-equity-lending unit to Canada's largest pension
fund, marking a major step in the industrial giant's retreat
from banking, in one of the biggest finance takeovers since the
credit crisis. (on.wsj.com/1KOcgtg)
* Smartphone startup Xiaomi used social networking to take
on Apple and Samsung in China, and now it is looking overseas.
(on.wsj.com/1BTsHPK)
