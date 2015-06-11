June 11 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which invests for 18
million Canadians, won the bidding for General Electric Co's
private-equity lending business, agreeing to pay $12
billion. (on.wsj.com/1QNnTCD)
* Royal Dutch Shell, Marathon Oil Corp,
ConocoPhillips, Irving Oil Ltd and others have quietly
agreed to pay tens of millions of dollars into a compensation
fund for victims of the deadly 2013 oil-train blast in Quebec,
though the industry has maintained it was not responsible for
the disaster. (on.wsj.com/1F9LiqV)
* The UK government will start selling shares in Royal Bank
of Scotland Group within months in a long-anticipated
but highly symbolic move to show the country has moved on from
the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1S6hbKp)
* With a young, increasingly busy and mobile audience, the
allure of the dating app business can be intoxicating - and the
market is big. But companies face challenges. (on.wsj.com/1e4n2Bu)
* Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab found malware believed to
be used by Israeli spies that targeted three hotels that hosted
nuclear talks between Iran and world powers. (on.wsj.com/1Iv89lL)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)