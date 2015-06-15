June 15 The following are the top stories in the
* Standard Pacific Corp and Ryland Group Inc
will merge in a $5.2 billion deal to create the fourth-largest
U.S. home builder, possibly kicking off a wave of consolidation
among U.S. builders as the industry's recovery remains
stubbornly slow. (on.wsj.com/1G6rcii)
* The largest drug-testing laboratory in United States,
Millennium Health LLC, is negotiating a major settlement over
allegations it billed the federal government for unnecessary
Medicare tests.(on.wsj.com/1G6sgTb)
* Gun maker Colt Defense LLC said late Sunday it is filing
for chapter 11 bankruptcy-court protection, amid
business-execution issues and a heavy debt burden. (on.wsj.com/1G6uPEH)
* Hollywood was expecting a hit, but the "Jurassic World"
gross in North America exceeded estimates, bringing in a robust
$204.6 million, and continued a sterling summer for Comcast
Corp's Universal Pictures. (on.wsj.com/1G6wgTK)
* General Motors Co is poised to re-enter the growing
and potentially lucrative U.S. market by teaming up with Japan's
Isuzu Motors Ltd to procure work trucks to be sold in
the U.S. under the Chevrolet brand. (on.wsj.com/1G6wtWU)
