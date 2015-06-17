CORRECTED-BRIEF-Chevron has opportunities to drive down "everyday operating costs" - exec
* Chevron Vice Chairman Michael Wirth says firm has opportunities to drive down "everyday operating costs"
June 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Starbucks Corp is closing its La Boulange pastry shops and will focus on expanding the brand in house. (on.wsj.com/1HRMuFP)
* Former American International Group Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg said he would appeal a decision not to award shareholders any of the $40 billion in damages they were seeking in the government bailout case. (on.wsj.com/1HRLEJh)
* U.S. companies from Ford Motor Co to supermarket chain Kroger Co have boosted their pension plans' bets on hedge funds, a shift that left many of them on the short end of a stock-market rally. (on.wsj.com/1HRLUrL)
* Amazon Inc is developing a mobile application that would pay individuals to drop off packages in an effort to cut down on rising shipping costs. (on.wsj.com/1HRMlCd)
* Video-streaming service Hulu is working harder to please television giants, and in the process luring some content producers from Netflix Inc. (on.wsj.com/1HRMTYS) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
