June 18 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Brian Williams will stay with NBC in an undisclosed role
and Comcast Corp is expected to make Lester Holt
permanent anchor of "Nightly News."(on.wsj.com/1TvTdKh)
* The Federal Communications Commission plans to fine AT&T
Inc $100 million for allegedly deceiving consumers about
unlimited wireless data plans, the agency said. (on.wsj.com/1TvTFIp)
* The head of Fox News, Roger Ailes, has enjoyed
considerable autonomy while reporting to Rupert Murdoch. Under a
new leadership structure at 21st Century Fox, he will report to
Rupert Murdoch's sons.(on.wsj.com/1TvTOLW)
* A ruling by the California Labor Commission says an Uber
driver was an employee of the company, not a contractor. The
decision marks the latest setback for the ride-hailing company's
labor model.(on.wsj.com/1TvTTz7)
* The Treasury Department announced Wednesday it will
replace the main image of its own founder, Alexander Hamilton,
on the $10 bill, with a woman as yet to be determined. Hamilton
will remain on the bill in a diminished way.(on.wsj.com/1TvIrn6)
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)