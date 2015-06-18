June 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Brian Williams will stay with NBC in an undisclosed role and Comcast Corp is expected to make Lester Holt permanent anchor of "Nightly News."(on.wsj.com/1TvTdKh)

* The Federal Communications Commission plans to fine AT&T Inc $100 million for allegedly deceiving consumers about unlimited wireless data plans, the agency said. (on.wsj.com/1TvTFIp)

* The head of Fox News, Roger Ailes, has enjoyed considerable autonomy while reporting to Rupert Murdoch. Under a new leadership structure at 21st Century Fox, he will report to Rupert Murdoch's sons.(on.wsj.com/1TvTOLW)

* A ruling by the California Labor Commission says an Uber driver was an employee of the company, not a contractor. The decision marks the latest setback for the ride-hailing company's labor model.(on.wsj.com/1TvTTz7)

* The Treasury Department announced Wednesday it will replace the main image of its own founder, Alexander Hamilton, on the $10 bill, with a woman as yet to be determined. Hamilton will remain on the bill in a diminished way.(on.wsj.com/1TvIrn6)

(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)