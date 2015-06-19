June 19 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* American Express Co is lifting its restrictions on
merchants who accept its cards from steering customers to other
brands, after a judge found the practice anticompetitive. (on.wsj.com/1LmvKFB)
* The empire that Martha Stewart built on fondant layer
cakes and flower arrangements is poised to find a new home.
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc is nearing an
agreement to sell itself to Sequential Brands Group Inc
.(on.wsj.com/1LmvMgH)
* The Federal Communications Commission adopted a rule
giving telephone companies wider latitude in preventing
robocalls and spam text messages to consumers. (on.wsj.com/1Lmw8Uu)
* Big debts run up by a state economic development fund and
its alleged role in politics have roiled Malaysia's markets and
led to calls for the prime minister to step aside.(on.wsj.com/1Lmwsmg)
* Oil-and-gas producer Saratoga Resources Inc has
filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing operating
issues, an arbitration award against the company and the sharp
decline in energy prices. (on.wsj.com/1LmwN8E)
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)