BRIEF-Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of GlobalTop Technology
* Sierra wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of globaltop technology
June 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* European finance chiefs pushed off talks to seal a Greek bailout deal until the weekend, leaving only days to keep Athens from defaulting on a loan payment early next week. (on.wsj.com/1TOENoD)
* The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 vote, ruled the Obama administration can continue to subsidize health-insurance purchases by lower-income Americans in all states, preserving a centerpiece of the Affordable Care Act. (on.wsj.com/1HjvyYi)
* The FCC is proposing to close a loophole in wireless auctions that let partners of Dish Network Corp claim $3.3 billion in discounts intended for small businesses. (on.wsj.com/1LH9Blq)
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has made a preliminary approach to buy animal-health giant Zoetis Inc, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1fGK2qC)
* Canadian mining giant Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc offered to take over K+S AG in a deal that, if successful, would create a company capable of dominating a big chunk of the global market for the fertilizer. (on.wsj.com/1eKOCEm)
* IAC/InterActiveCorp unveiled plans to pursue an IPO of its Match Group division, which includes dating site Match.com and dating app Tinder. (on.wsj.com/1RztLQd)
* Molycorp Inc filed for protection from creditors, becoming the biggest corporate failure in a bleak year for a mining industry. (on.wsj.com/1RzoPL7)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
* Sierra wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of globaltop technology
BRUSSELS, April 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: