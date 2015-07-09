July 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Recent moves by Chinese authorities to try to stem stock
market losses have only heightened what is turning into an
epidemic of anxiety among Chinese investors. (on.wsj.com/1Cqhwnn)
* The New York Stock Exchange resumed trading after
technical problems forced a halt earlier Wednesday, jarring
investors and traders already unnerved by recent volatility
across global financial markets. (on.wsj.com/1Cqhwnn)
* Facebook Inc popularized the notion of an online
social network a decade ago. Now, the rapid rise of messaging
services is changing social networking, as users increasingly
communicate one-to-one. (on.wsj.com/1NPSSNL)
* As its creditors continue to express skepticism and
capital controls bite into supplies of cash and even medicine,
many Greeks are finding the euphoria after Sunday's "no" vote
fading fast. (on.wsj.com/1JQHH9t)
* Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey said
Wednesday the White House soon will announce that "millions and
millions" of government background investigation records -
dating back 20 years - were stolen by hackers who broke into the
Office of Personnel Management's network. (bloom.bg/1LXzuAY)
* Apple Inc is preparing for a larger initial
production run of its next iPhones, betting that even modest
hardware changes will entice consumers to upgrade handsets and
outstrip demand for the larger-screen phones that it released
last year. (on.wsj.com/1eFV9iZ)
* Paramount Pictures has struck a deal with two major cinema
chains to make new movies available to watch at home just two
weeks after they leave most theaters. The new arrangement will
begin with two smaller films, but the Viacom Inc- owned
studio hopes to continue with the strategy, potentially changing
the calculus of movie distribution for studios and exhibitors
alike. (on.wsj.com/1HODNf5)
