* The Obama administration has launched an aggressive campaign to try to allay the fears of allies in the Middle East over the Iran nuclear deal. (on.wsj.com/1HDHrae)

* Syngenta plans a series of meetings with investors as it contends with frustration from some shareholders over its rejection of a roughly $45 billion takeover effort by rival agribusiness giant Monsanto Co. (on.wsj.com/1Swm4uw)

* The Dodd-Frank regulatory overhaul, the most sweeping financial legislation in a generation, turns five this week. Debate over the law's impact continues to rage. Proponents say it made the financial system safer by making banks less risky. Detractors say the law has hurt smaller banks and hamstrung the economy. (on.wsj.com/1Sw9A68)

* Across China, a painful restructuring toward slower, more sustainable growth has pared manufacturing's share of the world's second-largest economy, forcing companies to adapt or founder. (on.wsj.com/1KfrFGm)

* The ruling executive committee of soccer's world governing body returned to Zurich on Sunday for its first meeting since FIFA president Sepp Blatter announced in June that he would be resigning. The top item on Monday's agenda is setting a date for the hastily called presidential election, which is expected to fall between December and March. (on.wsj.com/1CR1e7k)