* The Federal Reserve sent a message to the largest U.S. financial firms: Staying big is going to cost you. The Fed's warning, articulated in a pair of rules it finalized Monday, is among the central bank's starkest postcrisis regulatory moves pressing Wall Street banks to reconsider their size and appetite for risk. (on.wsj.com/1HLHJdc)

* Ohio Governor John Kasich on Tuesday will become the 16th - and perhaps final - major Republican candidate to enter the 2016 presidential race, rounding out the crowded field with his own brand of compassionate conservatism and blunt talk. (on.wsj.com/1fivJIg)

* Ten years ago, the People's Bank of China unpegged the yuan from the U.S. dollar. Yet the currency remains tightly controlled, leading to one of the longest streaks of stable trading since that time. (on.wsj.com/1MEs0Qu)

* A&P plans to sell or close its remaining stores as part of its return to bankruptcy court, spelling the likely demise of the oldest U.S. supermarket chain and highlighting the perils for traditional grocers. (on.wsj.com/1OhhDCA)

* Qualcomm Inc is expected to conduct a sweeping strategic review that will look at the possibility of a breakup, among other options, after an activist investor pushed for change at the chipmaker. (on.wsj.com/1gKPKbx)

* Puerto Rico's financial crisis has accelerated a continuing exodus of residents to the U.S. mainland, straining communities on the receiving end. The change has been especially apparent in Florida, which attracts the most arrivals. (on.wsj.com/1HMPFLl)