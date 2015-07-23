July 23 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Anthem Inc is nearing a deal to buy Cigna
for more than $48 billion in a transaction that would
dramatically reshape the health-insurance industry. (on.wsj.com/1HK0Q9A)
* Bank of America shook up its management team
Wednesday, months after regulators chastised the firm's
leadership after another flubbed "stress test" submission. (on.wsj.com/1LEftOe)
* Hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, an outspoken bull on
China, says the country's recent stock-market rout will likely
have broad, far-reaching repercussions. (on.wsj.com/1Jzj4Zx)
* Chinese oil firm Cnooc bought Canada's Nexen in
2013 for global reach. Now Nexen's poor productivity and a July
spill place it high among soured bets by China's
state-controlled oil companies. (on.wsj.com/1IfgiHO)
* The Pentagon is moving toward providing Ukraine with
bigger, longer-range radar to help it counter artillery being
used by Russia-backed rebels, as U.S. military officials signal
a growing willingness to bolster the country's defenses. (on.wsj.com/1Jg1YUR)
* The White House's efforts to sell Congress on its nuclear
accord with Iran produced a small uptick in support from the
administration's allies this week, though many others remained
on the fence. (on.wsj.com/1TSmApe)
