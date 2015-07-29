July 29 The following are the top stories in the
* A Texas oil man, a Wall Street financier and several
former U.S. ambassadors are among the top donors to Jeb Bush's
super PAC, providing hard evidence the Republican establishment
is rallying to his presidential candidacy as he girds for a long
primary battle. (on.wsj.com/1JtJ9NT)
* Turkey drew NATO deeper into the Middle East conflict on
Tuesday, while threatening to further inflame regional turmoil
by signaling an end to three years of peace talks with Kurdish
separatists. (on.wsj.com/1MsSFln)
* A sharp earnings acceleration by the top U.S. auto makers
through June is overshadowing Volkswagen AG's sweet
success in finally capturing the global sales crown from Toyota
Motor Corp. Rising U.S. demand for pickup trucks and
sport-utility vehicles, spurred by lower gasoline prices, is
propelling domestic margins at General Motors Co and Ford
Motor Co to levels more typical of German luxury car
makers. (on.wsj.com/1Da58rU)
* China is trying to rewrite the rules of the global
Internet, aiming to control online discourse and reduce U.S.
influence. (on.wsj.com/1D7nqug)
* Growth in national health spending, which had dropped to
historic lows in recent years, has snapped back and is set to
continue at a faster pace over the next decade, federal
actuaries said. (on.wsj.com/1Mtsc7f)
* Wal-Mart has sent out a memo to hundreds of suppliers
warning them to comply with labeling laws, emphasizing that the
amount inside a package matches what is printed on the outside.
(on.wsj.com/1Mtsc7f)
* Procter & Gamble said company veteran David Taylor
will take over as CEO on Nov. 1, with A.G. Lafley shifting to
the role of executive chairman. (on.wsj.com/1fFqZga)
