July 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Facebook Inc offered fresh evidence of its allure
to deep-pocketed big brands, as it and Google Inc
increasingly take the lion's share of the fast-growing mobile
advertising market. The social networking company posted a 39
percent increase in quarterly revenue, nearly three-fourths of
which came from advertising on mobile devices. (on.wsj.com/1Jw3zGa)
* A few weeks after Hillary Clinton was sworn in as
secretary of state in early 2009, she was summoned to Geneva by
her Swiss counterpart to discuss an urgent matter. The Internal
Revenue Service was suing UBS AG to get the identities
of Americans with secret accounts. (on.wsj.com/1JSFiG8)
* Investigators were trying to determine the provenance of a
piece of airplane debris - said by aviation experts to be
consistent with the design of the Malaysia Airlines jet that
went missing more than a year ago - that washed ashore on an
island near Madagascar. (on.wsj.com/1ShvRd0)
* The health-insurance industry is being reshaped, in part
because of efforts by Aetna Inc's Mark Bertolini, who
has struck a $34 billion deal for Humana Inc, and Anthem
Inc's Joseph Swedish, whose company is seeking to
acquire Cigna Corp for $48 billion. (on.wsj.com/1gomkQQ)
* Giant oil companies are weathering the oil slump better
than the average shale driller, but even their famous stability
is at times being surpassed by much smaller companies that own
some of the choicest U.S. oil-and-gas fields. (on.wsj.com/1ODiVId)
* Cybercriminals are exploiting publicly available
information and weaknesses in corporate email systems to trick
small businesses into transferring large sums of money into
fraudulent bank accounts, in schemes known as "corporate account
takeover" or "business email fraud." (on.wsj.com/1gomsQn)
* Federal Reserve officials face a conflict as they plan to
start raising interest rates later this year: There has been a
lot of progress in their goal for U.S. job growth, but little in
their objective of modestly rising consumer prices. (on.wsj.com/1LYNB9w)
