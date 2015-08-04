Aug 4 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* An unhappy and unsettled electorate is giving a lift to
anti-establishment candidates and changing the dynamics of the
2016 presidential contest for both parties, a new Wall Street
Journal/NBC News poll finds. (on.wsj.com/1g2TGnq)
* The United States and Turkey have reached an understanding
meant to assure the Ankara government that plans to drive
Islamic State militants from a safe zone in northern Syria won't
clear the way for Kurdish fighters to move in. (on.wsj.com/1eOOfHH)
* Citadel, a hedge-fund firm that nearly collapsed during
the financial crisis, is thriving again and expanding as
aggressively as ever, unlike some competitors that turned
cautious. (on.wsj.com/1MIYOLt)
* Funds managed by Franklin Resources Inc,
Blackstone Group LP and Oaktree Capital Group LLC
, among others, are facing paper losses on substantial
investments this year in exploration-and-production companies.
The sector is coming under further pressure as oil prices have
turned downward again, dropping below $46 a barrel in New York
to a four-month low. (on.wsj.com/1ePgztC)
* Puerto Rico missed most of a $58 million bond payment
Monday, marking the first default by the U.S. commonwealth and
escalating its attempt to restructure about $72 billion in debt.
The payment to bondholders is the first skipped since Alejandro
García Padilla in June said the island's debts were
unsustainable and urged negotiations with creditors, which range
from individuals to hedge funds. (on.wsj.com/1KN1R4U)
* As the scale of global trade gets bigger, many small and
midsize U.S. ports, such as the Port of Portland, face the
prospect of falling off the map entirely. Barges loaded with
Idaho-grown peas and lentils until this spring regularly chugged
downriver to Portland's port, the first leg in a journey that
would end in supermarkets and restaurants across Asia and
Europe. (on.wsj.com/1DoWq9o)
* A sweeping federal rule intended to slash carbon-dioxide
emissions from power plants will have an uneven impact on the
energy industry, boosting the outlook for some regions and
companies while biting others. (on.wsj.com/1DlU7Em)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)