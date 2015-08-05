Aug 5 The following are the top stories in the
* Jeb Bush's time at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc and
Barclays Plc sets him apart from other presidential hopefuls.
For more than seven years, he spent as much as half of his
working hours advising Lehman and later Barclays. (on.wsj.com/1gJ34O9)
* Niloofar Rahmani, Afghanistan's first female fixed-wing
pilot, faces opposition from the Taliban as well as members of
her own extended family. (on.wsj.com/1N90Hhw)
* A group of pension funds that has pushed companies to
increase investors' ability to choose board members is now
taking issue with how companies have done it. (on.wsj.com/1hiGRX9)
* Regulators are set to approve a contentious new rule
requiring companies to disclose the pay gap between
rank-and-file employees and the chief executive. (on.wsj.com/1DoVe6m)
* Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart
said the economy is ready for the first increase in short-term
rates in more than nine years and it would take a significant
deterioration in the data to convince him not to move in
September. (on.wsj.com/1Inkc2l)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is lowering the minimum down payment
and credit score for some big mortgages, as lenders vie to cater
to borrowers in the high-end market. (on.wsj.com/1eRUk6c)
