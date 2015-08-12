Aug 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China's surprise move to weaken its currency drew quick condemnation from U.S. lawmakers and threatens to hurt the Obama administration's push to seal a sweeping trade agreement with Pacific nations. (on.wsj.com/1gyo4X4)

* Beijing signaled with its currency devaluation that the domestic economic slowdown it has failed to reverse is no longer a problem confined within China's borders. It is now the world's problem, too. (on.wsj.com/1hwOLw9)

* Hillary Clinton is turning over to federal authorities the private computer server she used to handle her emails when she served as secretary of state. (on.wsj.com/1JbKvOP)

* Two years after SoftBank Group Corp bought Sprint Corp for $22 billion, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is struggling to overhaul the troubled U.S. carrier. (on.wsj.com/1HF3oCs)

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group is paying $20 million for an 11.7 percent stake in BodyArmor, the sports drink startup headed by Vitaminwater co-founder Mike Repole and backed by investors that include NBA star Kobe Bryant. (on.wsj.com/1Npi2mr)