Aug 13 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Vice President Joe Biden this week is sounding out friends
and family about a presidential bid, as some Democrats press him
to enter the race and give the party another option in the face
of lingering controversies involving Hillary Clinton.(on.wsj.com/1DOqD1U)
* Apple Inc, grappling with swooning sales of the
once-blockbuster iPad and sensing an opening in the changing
ways of work, is making its broadest assault to date on business
computing. (on.wsj.com/1Eog3tw)
* AT&T Inc Chief Executive Randall Stephenson launched
a robust defense of the DirecTV acquisition that has been
criticized as ill-timed in the face of rapid declines in cable
television subscriptions. (on.wsj.com/1JUXcwd)
* Months after its blockbuster U.S. IPO, Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd reported its slowest quarterly revenue
growth in more than three years, while its transactions with
Chinese consumers also disappointed. (on.wsj.com/1WjjMUb)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)