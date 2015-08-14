Aug 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A bleak debt forecast for Greece is raising pressure on
Europe to grant the country softer loan terms and showing how
far Athens is from escaping its marathon crisis.(on.wsj.com/1TyxqP8)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold a Colombian mining
operation to Murray Energy at a steep loss, marking the bank's
exit from the coal business and Murray's international
expansion. (on.wsj.com/1PolyPg)
* Coca-Cola Co elevated James Quincey, an insider, to
the No. 2 job of president and chief operating officer amid
board concern that Chairman and CEO Muhtar Kent needed a
powerful deputy to help manage the far-flung business empire and
try to reverse flagging soda sales. (on.wsj.com/1LafBGZ)
* U.S. authorities are asking European counterparts to seize
about $1 billion in assets related to a criminal probe of
alleged bribes paid by three global telecom companies, Vimpelcom
Ltd, Mobile TeleSystems PJSC and TeliaSonera AB
, to secure wireless licenses in Uzbekistan. (on.wsj.com/1NtnfcM)
* Electric-car maker Tesla Motors plans to sell
$500 million in stock to fund its hefty spending on projects
like its coming Model 3 vehicle and an advanced battery factory
in Nevada. (on.wsj.com/1Lagyiq)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)