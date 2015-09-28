Sept 28 The following are the top stories in the
- China's President Xi Jinping sought to mollify concerns
about his country's growing power by pledging billions of
dollars to fight poverty and gender discrimination during a
United Nations meeting. (on.wsj.com/1YJh0ZC)
- The clamor for corporate bonds in China is enabling
companies like RiseSun Real Estate Development Co to issue debt
at the lowest yields in five years. The weak state of China's
real-estate market, once a favored investment, has helped divert
more funds toward the perceived safety of bonds. (on.wsj.com/1VhUZSq)
- Volkswagen AG faces higher financing costs and
a strain on its ability to offer loans to boost sales amid an
unfolding emissions scandal, which is rippling through all
aspects of the auto maker's business. (on.wsj.com/1iVeL5k)
- U.S. President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi are scheduled to hold talks Monday, as their two
countries continue to tighten strategic and economic ties in the
face of an increasingly assertive China. (on.wsj.com/1VhSPST)
- Richard Rainwater, a legendary deal maker who helped turn
the Bass brothers of Texas into billionaires and later became
one himself, while serving as a mentor to a new generation of
investment wizards, died on Sunday at 71. (on.wsj.com/1O3SfnI)
- U.S. President Barack Obama is set to address the United
Nations General Assembly on Monday. Increasingly complex
dynamics in a volatile Middle East will test Obama while he
tries to advance his longer-term policy goals on issues such as
global development and climate change. (on.wsj.com/1OBA3Sa)
- Iraq joined Russia, Iran and Syria in a new agreement to
strengthen cooperation against extremist group Islamic State,
extending the Kremlin's reach in the Middle East as it rivals
Washington for influence. (on.wsj.com/1LfRZBi)
- Investors are pulling back from the junk-bond market, in a
shift that threatens to slow the global mergers-and-acquisitions
boom. United States issuance of high-yield bonds or junk bonds,
so far in 2015 has fallen 1.4 percent from a year ago. (on.wsj.com/1RaF9mT)
