- The long-serving chief executive of Australia & New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd and an architect of the
lender's expansion into Asia, Mike Smith, will step down at the
end of the year. He will be succeeded by Shayne Elliott, the
bank's chief financial officer. (on.wsj.com/1JEAQde)
- Russia launched airstrikes in Syria on Wednesday, catching
U.S. and Western officials off guard and drawing new
condemnation as evidence suggested Moscow wasn't targeting
extremist group Islamic State, but rather other opponents of
Bashar al-Assad's regime. (on.wsj.com/1hcl7eE)
- China has begun to report its currency reserves to the
International Monetary Fund for the first time-a milestone in
opening a key facet of the country's economy to the public view.
The move comes as Beijing seeks to have its currency, the yuan,
included in the basket of reserve currencies that comprise the
fund's lending instrument. (on.wsj.com/1JEB9os)
- Indonesia's handling of the bidding for its first
high-speed train, with reversals and mixed messages to Japan and
China, added to the confusion foreign companies face. After
months of bids, revisions, and talks among presidents and prime
ministers-even a short-lived cancellation of the project-Japan
said this week that Indonesia picked China for the $5 billion
project. (on.wsj.com/1QLYsSQ)
- Two measures of the health of China's struggling
manufacturing industry point to persisting headwinds for the
world's second-largest economy. While September's official
purchasing managers index registered a modest improvement over
August's results, the gauge of factory activity also showed that
manufacturing continued to contract at a time when the world is
increasingly focused on China's growth prospects. (on.wsj.com/1M2LnAN)
- Afghan troops recaptured the northern city of Kunduz from
the Taliban early Thursday, officials and residents said. Afghan
troops had on Wednesday night launched a counteroffensive
against militants who had stormed the city days earlier. (on.wsj.com/1MI7aki)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)