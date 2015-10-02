Oct 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- RRJ Capital, based in Hong Kong and Singapore, closed the largest-ever private-equity fund for an Asian firm at $4.5 billion, giving prolific deal-maker Richard Ong a war chest to hunt for new opportunities across the region. (on.wsj.com/1JIp55w)

- A growing number of women in China have gone public with their choice to freeze their eggs in the United States and elsewhere. This has ignited a debate in China, which restricts fertility treatments as part of its family-planning controls. (on.wsj.com/1P8jVqH)

- A 26-year-old gunman opened fire at Umpqua Community College, Oregon, killing at least nine and wounding seven in this tight-knit timber community. The suspected shooter, identified by officials as Chris Harper Mercer was killed during a shootout with officers.(on.wsj.com/1OaZHgD)

- Russia's first airstrikes in Syria showed a meticulously planned effort to eliminate any rebel threat to the coastal stronghold of Moscow ally President Bashar al-Assad and his Shiite-linked Alawite minority. (on.wsj.com/1j4lbiH)

- Tencent Holdings Ltd is in talks to invest in a Chinese startup that lends money to students, as the Internet giant broadens its reach into financial services but it is still unclear how much money will be raised or how big Tencent's investment might be. (on.wsj.com/1KYO4CB)

- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday delivered a fiery address here condemning the Iranian nuclear deal, largely unbowed in his opposition despite losing steep political ground to President Barack Obama over the issue this year. (on.wsj.com/1FJSMIT)

- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co said it has dissolved its 16-year global alliance with Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd , clearing the way for the United States tire maker to finally begin selling its namesake brand in Japan. (on.wsj.com/1PRgMcV)

- Thailand's new economics czar, Somkid Jatusripitak, is trying to turn around one of Asia's worst performers, offering interest-free loans and cash injections to help reinvigorate small businesses and tax waivers to lure high-end manufacturers to the country. (on.wsj.com/1KUP0Ji) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)