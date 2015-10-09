Oct 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has pulled out of the
race for the chamber's speaker role, saying the GOP conference
needs a fresh face to be united. The vote, which was planned for
Thursday, has been postponed.(on.wsj.com/1LBMWvn)
- Deutsche Bank's warning that it expects a big
third-quarter loss highlights a potentially bumpy
financial-reporting season looming for European banks, as a
slate of new chief executives address concerns over
profitability. (on.wsj.com/1jf2mcx)
- Sales of Apple Inc's Macintosh computers slowed
to the lowest rate in two years, industry research firms
reported on Thursday.(on.wsj.com/1N2CN8j)
- Investigators looking into last year's data breach and
theft of drivers' records from Uber Technologies have
found indications implicating an executive at rival ride-hailing
app Lyft Inc, said people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Ll12iL)
- Netflix is raising prices of its most popular
streaming plan in the U.S. by $1 to $9.99 a month for new users.
(on.wsj.com/1Rx4Puh)
- Bond investor Bill Gross gave his first public account of
the circumstances that drove him out of the firm he co-founded,
saying in a lawsuit his former colleagues aligned against him to
advance their own careers and capture some of his hefty bonus.
The suit is asking for damages of at least $200 million. (on.wsj.com/1L9dv5z)
- Dell Inc is pressing ahead with partner Silver
Lake on a $50 billion-plus acquisition of data-storage giant EMC
Corp, a bold but risky deal that would require massive
debt financing at a time when credit markets have become less
hospitable to mergers. (on.wsj.com/1R1VARP)
- Volkswagen's top U.S. executive told lawmakers
he didn't know or suspect in 2014 that the German auto maker was
using "defeat-device" software to evade emissions tests on
diesel-powered cars. (on.wsj.com/1jdC8q8)
- Commodities trader Glencore Plc, which has faced
intense pressure from investors over its debt pile, said it
would cut global zinc production by a third after a collapse in
prices of the industrial metal. (on.wsj.com/1Pkpdzw)
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV agreed to
boost a top wage rate as it gradually overhauls a controversial
factory-worker pay system, handing a victory to the United Auto
Workers union that had threatened to strike. (on.wsj.com/1R1WduL)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)