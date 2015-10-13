Oct 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Michael Dell stepped out of the limelight when he took Dell Inc private two years ago. Now he is back with what promises to be the biggest tech deal in history, a $67 billion acquisition of EMC. (on.wsj.com/1GEeXem)

- Smashburger Master LLC, one of the upmarket chains shaking up the burger business, said it agreed to sell a 40 percent stake to Jollibee Foods Corp of the Philippines for $100 million. (on.wsj.com/1MnWPHu)

- Barclays Plc is preparing to name former J.P. Morgan Chase & Co executive James Staley as its next CEO, as the British institution turns to an American investment banker to lead it out of a rut.(on.wsj.com/1jtFIN8)

- Ford Motor Co said it will invest 11.4 billion yuan, or $1.8 billion, over the next five years to research how to add greater smartphone connectivity, autonomous driving and other smartcar features to its products in China, where its sales have been slipping amid industry-wide weakness and rising competition.(on.wsj.com/1jliDwA)

- Moscow's intervention in Syria's multisided civil war has spurred some of the country's fractious rebels to fight together, offering another shot at a more unified front against the Assad regime and its Russian and Iranian allies. (on.wsj.com/1WYwDKW)

- Pressure is building on Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak ahead of a no-confidence vote next week amid probes into the troubled state investment fund he heads. (on.wsj.com/1LrDxEJ)

- Fortress Investment Group plans to close its flagship macro hedge fund after heavy losses and investor withdrawals.(on.wsj.com/1MulnCW) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)