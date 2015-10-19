Oct 19 The following are the top stories in the
- China's once world-beating economy sputtered further in
the third quarter, decelerating to its slowest pace since the
global financial crisis and adding to concerns about the global
economic outlook.(on.wsj.com/1hMxKgZ)
- A high-profile U.S. probe of bribery allegations against
Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Mexican operations has found
little in the way of major offenses, and could be resolved with
a fine and no criminal charges against Wal-Mart executives.(on.wsj.com/1GljEyS)
- Syrian pro-regime forces backed by Russian airstrikes have
expanded their ground offensive to the strategic city of
Aleppo.(on.wsj.com/1ZPv9oR)
- Time Inc has snapped up Hello Giggles Inc,
operator of the pop-culture, beauty and lifestyle website
HelloGiggles.com. Terms were not disclosed. One person familiar
with the purchase suggested it was in the range of $20 million.
(on.wsj.com/1LYtnHz)
- The Obama administration begins implementing its landmark
nuclear agreement with Iran with an eye toward lifting the
expansive sanctions imposed on Tehran in the past decade. But
concerns about the terms of the deal continue to grow.(on.wsj.com/1LjjzKR)
